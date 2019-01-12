Menu

15-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by undercover HCSO deputy

Posted: 8:43 PM, Jan 11, 2019
Updated: 2019-01-12 16:08:35Z
A 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by an undercover Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy in a traffic accident Friday.
It happened near 124th Ave. and Florida Ave.

According to authorities, the driver had a green light, and swerved to avoid a person walking a bike across the street, but swerved into the 15-year-old.

HCSO says the two pedestrians were north of the crosswalk.

An investigation is underway to analyze factors such as the speed the deputy was traveling at.

Story developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
