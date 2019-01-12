15-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by undercover HCSO deputy

A 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by an undercover Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy in a traffic accident Friday.

It happened near 124th Ave. and Florida Ave.

According to authorities, the driver had a green light, and swerved to avoid a person walking a bike across the street, but swerved into the 15-year-old.

HCSO says the two pedestrians were north of the crosswalk.

An investigation is underway to analyze factors such as the speed the deputy was traveling at.

Story developing.