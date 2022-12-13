Hillsborough County completes collection of debris left by Hurricane Ian

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The collection of storm debris in Hillsborough County left behind by Hurricane Ian has officially been completed, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Officials said that County crews and contractors worked seven days a week to remove debris, cleaning up over 630,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris from along nearly 3,000 miles of roads.

They also stated that the amount collected is equivalent to that collected in a typical three year period.

