Hillsborough County Commissioners to vote on more protections for renters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Commissioners are set to hold a public hearing on a ordinance that would offer renters more protections.

The ordinance would require landlords and other people who rent out residential housing units, to provide renters with a notice of rights and resources.

There should be information about renter's rights under federal, state, and local law, as well as contacts to provide assistance to renters.

The ordinance also prohibits landlords from discriminating against tenants based on their lawful source of income.

That includes sources like Section 8 housing, Social Security, and child support.

The ordinance would require landlords to provide a written notice to tenants before charging late fees with information about why there’s a late fee, the amount, and if it will continue to accrue.

These new rules would still allow landlords to set reasonable tenant selection criteria, including financial and credit qualifications, but they must be applied equally to all renters.

Anyone who violates this ordinance would be fined $500.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.