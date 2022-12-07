Hillsborough County Commissioners to take on teen vaping

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Teen vaping is on the rise in Tampa schools and today, Hillsborough county commissioners are considering taking action.

In their weekly meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to research the number of businesses operating in Hillsborough county that sell vaping devices within five hundred feet of an elementary, middle and high schools.

Florida law already states it's illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to smoke or vape within one thousand feet of a school but this would make it much more difficult to access the products or encourage their use.

A newly elected school board member for District 4, Patti Rendon was at the meeting to advocate for the research.

"It is a critical need and a crisis in our community right now," Rendon said.

County Commissioner Michael Owen brought the issue to the board, saying he sees more and more teenagers in Tampa vaping.

County Commissioner Pat Kemp said it was surprising to see there is not a federal law to prevent the sale of vaping devices to teenagers, saying the long term effects are not even known.

"It's important to do what ever is in our jurisdiction and power to do. Again I am very stunned that this isn't already state law or pre-empted, " Kemp said.

According to the CDC, one in seven high school students currently vape. The American Heart Association says thousands of kids are starting to vape every day.

In another win for anti-vaping advocates, Wednesday E-cigarette maker "juul" agreed to settle more than five-thousand vaping lawsuits.

"Juul" was accused of targeting teenagers with its products through the use colorful packaging, different flavors and young models in its campaigns.

The actual settlement amount is unknown. The company has denied any wrongdoing.