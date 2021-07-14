Hillsborough County commissioners to discuss review process of older buildings

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Hillsborough County commissioners will discuss ways to avoid a tragedy like the deadly Surfside condo collapse from happening locally.

Commissioners plan to look into the state’s building review process.

“It is stunning. When you realize how many buildings have been built in the last 35 to 40 years…. if you also think about the high rises on Bayshore, those kind of buildings have been up there for a very long time,” said Commissioner Kimberly Overman.

She wants to bring back audits of older buildings.

“To give those folks that work and live in those places a sense of comfort that they wouldn't be at risk of something like a tragedy that we've seen in Surfside,” said Overman.

She proposed Wednesday’s agenda item, asking staff to consider implementing a recertification process to audit buildings.

“We have multifamily housing, things that have been built for quite some time that are multi-storied. I think it is critically important that we actually look for ways that we could develop a certification process to ensure that those residents and those who work in those buildings can do so safely,” said Overman.

She is suggesting the county model their process after Broward and Miami-Dade Counties’ building safety inspection program, which requires buildings over the age of 40 to be evaluated.

“I’m asking staff to look at their programs, to discern based on the type of constructions we have already in Hillsborough County, and determine if the program they have can be held here… Approaching it with a staggered process of implementing it and dealing with those buildings that have the greatest amount of risk. In other words, the buildings with the highest occupancy and age, and go through the process of going through all of the buildings that would be potentially in need of being certified. Then, adopting a process where every 10 years, those buildings would be recertified for safety," said Overman.

She says this is important because older buildings may not have been constructed with the same kind of standards we have now, even to address things like hurricanes and flooding.

“We have multifamily affordable housing projects that need to be evaluated to assure that they're being maintained so the people who live in them are safe. So, it's not to target any one particular industry or type of construction. It's really to look at those buildings that may have been built before we had the strict standards we have now for safety,” said Overman.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.