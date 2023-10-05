Hillsborough County commissioner pushing for change following deadly train crash in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County commissioner is pushing for change after a train struck and killed six people last month.

The family was in an SUV and crossed the tracks near the intersection of Jim Lefler Circle and U.S. 92 in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the train was going 55 miles an hour, and the SUV flipped several times. Six people died, and another passenger, 23-year-old Guillermo E. Gama III, is currently being treated at Lakeland Regional and is in critical condition.

Commissioner Michael Owen asked county staff to look into additional safety measures at railroad crossings during a meeting on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, a majority of a family and two other members lost their lives. It really rocked the community of Plant City," said Owen.

Owen pointed out there are 19 intersections in the county where there is only a stop sign. The intersections do not have a crossing gate or flashing lights.

The county said most of the crossings are near industrial parks where trains travel slowly to load and unload or where there is limited vehicle traffic.

"I understand you're dealing with federal and state laws here when we're talking about railroad tracks, but to me, just having a stop sign and no gate, there's no blinking light at 19 of these intersections. I wonder what we can do as a political body to provide more safety measures," said Owen during a commission meeting.

Owen also pointed out the family was headed to a Sweet 16 party when they crossed the tracks.

The county said the venue where the party was being held is operating as an unpermitted banquet and reception hall. According to county officials, the site is zoned "agricultural."

"Someone is operating what looks like a venue there that's zoned agriculture, so I know we've sent a notice of violation to the property owners," said Owen.

ABC Action News reached out to the venue but has not heard back yet.

County Commissioners agreed to discuss safety measures at a future meeting, but no date has been set yet.