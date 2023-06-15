Hillsborough County Clerk of Court's office says if you need a passport, apply early

If you need a passport anytime soon, the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Cindy Stuart says to apply as soon as possible.

You can go to any of the Hillsborough County locations to apply. Just make sure you have proof of citizenship and ID, along with a check or money order. They do not take cards or cash .

However, they only do new applications, not renewals.

The Department of State explained in March that they were seeing unprecedented demand due to more people wanting to travel internationally.

"The time frame right now is 10 to 13 weeks for a regular passport and seven to nine weeks if you want to pay for expedite, which is $60 extra. So it is important if you're planning to travel later this year that you get your application into the Department of State as soon as possible," Lisa-Marie Kennedy, Director of official records and tax deeds, said.

They also take pictures for you on-site. It's also important to note that you do not need an appointment and you can find wait times listed on their website.

Coming up on Saturday, August 5, the downtown and Plant City offices are open so people with kids can visit during non-work hours.

You can find more information and their locations by clicking here.