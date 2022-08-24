Hillsborough County Aviation Authority launches committee to prepare for air taxis in near future

TAMPA, Fla. (WTXL) — The future imagined in shows like "The Jetsons" and "Back to the Future" isn't as far-fetched as you may think. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority is preparing for the arrival of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing aircraft (EVTOLs) in the next several years.

Brett Fay is the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority's Director of General Aviation. He's a member of the newly formed Advanced Aviation Technology Committee.

"You look at things that you might otherwise look at and think there's no way this thing can fly. And it does," he said.

The flying cars could be the answer to Tampa's Bay traffic congestion problem.

"I think this area is very uniquely suited for that," Fay said. "And really ideal for the type of technology when you look at our interstates and the congestion that we have. And it's really competing against the automobile. So short trips, like from here to Orlando, or from here to St. Pete or Clearwater, I think is really a natural fit for this type of technology."

They're a mix between a drone and a helicopter. Once launched, the EVTOLs will be able to carry 3 to 4 people.

EVOTLs could receive authorization to fly as soon as 2024. To prepare for the next step in transportation's future, the committee is tasked with making sure the county's airports are ready to hit the ground running once they land.

The Florida Department of Transportation is studying 30 airports statewide that could benefit from the technology.

The task force is also responsible for making sure the state government will be prepared.

By 2023, the task force will present their findings and any recommendations to ensure that the EVTOLs arrival is smooth to the Governor.

The City of Orlando is also planning for the arrival of the air taxis, with plans to put a vertiport for the aircraft in Lake Nona.

Until air taxis begin to take flight, it may be a good idea to start saving for your first ride.

"I think initially the cost will be higher, so it will probably be a little bit more expensive," Fay said. "As it shifts to autonomy and they remove the pilot from the aircraft, it will become more affordable and more accessible for people."