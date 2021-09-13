Hillsborough County asks for feedback on sidewalk project

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for feedback on a sidewalk project near Rogers Middle School.

The county says the new project along McMullen Road continues the county's efforts to facilitate a safe route to school in the area. The project will see the completion of sidewalks and the creation of a large waiting area where students can gather to cross the busy street with the assistance of a crossing guard.

According to a press release, the new project fills in gaps in the existing sidewalk, adding about 5,500 feet of sidewalk along the west side of McMullen Road from north of Fawn Dale Drive to north of Leonard Avenue. An additional 200 feet of sidewalk will be added in front of Pep Boys Auto Service & Tire to close the existing gap located several hundred feet south of Boyette Road.

To increase safety for students waiting to cross McMullen Road at Tucker Road, a large landing area for staging the high volume of pedestrian traffic will be maintained on the northwest corner of the intersection. Existing paved or unpaved driveways will be paved from the road to the back of the new sidewalk, as well as extending cross drains as needed.

The county has already built a new sidewalk for almost a half-mile along the north side of Tucker Road from McMullen Road to the school. The county has also installed new crosswalks at Tucker Road and McMullen Road with pedestrian-activated flashing beacons. The new crosswalks allow for a crossing guard to work the intersection during high-traffic times of day.

The price of the project is $11.23 million and should be complete in mid-2022.

The county will conduct virtual engagement for the project using The Hillsborough Engagement Hub to collect feedback from the public. Public comment for this project is open between Sept. 13 and Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to take part.