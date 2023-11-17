Hillsborough 16-year-old arrested for making school threats on Instagram

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old was arrested on Thursday after he threatened to bomb schools on Instagram.

According to a press release, the teenager, who ABC Action News is not naming, made the threats on the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Instagram page.

The teen's comments claimed explosives were planted at schools in Pinellas County.

The sheriff's office said no evidence of explosives or bomb-making materials was found at any of the schools or at the teenager's home.

Authorities said they arrested the teenagers within an hour of being notified of the threats. He admitted to making the threats, the sheriff's office said.

"There is no scenario where this kind of comment is a joke or funny," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We take any threat of violence, especially involving our schools, very seriously. Now, this teen will face the consequences of his reckless actions.”

The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of written or electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. The charges carry a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.