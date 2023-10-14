High school teacher arrested, charged with child abuse and gun possession

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) arrested a teacher and ROTC Captain at Chamberlain High School on felony child abuse and gun charges on Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, the 16-year-old victim reported that his teacher, Michael Bradford, 55, after getting upset with him because he refused to participate in Personal Training (PT).

The victim and witnesses told authorities that Bradford was standing over the victim, who was in a plank position, smacked the teen on the buttocks, and said, "Here comes the T-Bag."

According to the victim, Bradford grabbed them by the neck when they attempted to stand up, and when they tried to use his cell phone to call their parent, Bradford reportedly grabbed the phone and threw it toward a truck in the parking lot.

Police said the student was not injured, and school employees immediately notified the School Resource Officer.

Authorities said Bradford was escorted to his office to get his personal items when they found a Colt .45 caliber handgun and a loaded magazine inside an office cabinet.

TPD said Bradford was arrested and transported to Orient Road Jail, charged with Child Abuse and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.