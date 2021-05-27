HGTV renews '100 Day Dream Home' featuring Tampa Bay couple

RUSKIN, FLA.- — A Tampa Bay couple celebrates success as hosts of a popular HGTV series called "100 Day Dream Home."

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt build homes in 100 days or less in the Tampa Bay area.

The sophomore season of "100 Day Dream Home" attracted 23.9 total million viewers. HGTV has picked up an additional 10 one-hour episodes of the series.

"We have been just very grateful because it is very scary when you put yourself out there, very vulnerable and we’ve had so much positive feedback. To be honest, I was nervous about that and I think the other cool part is just to see the Tampa community is booming right now. At the same time, we’re kind of launching and taking off with the show," said Mika Kleinschmidt.

Families come to the couple with a budget and an idea. The couple builds them a dream home. Brian oversees construction while Mika focuses on interior design.

"Our clients come to us in different stages. About 50% of them will actually already own a lot and they are looking for somebody to help them start the process to build and then we have some that literally have the budget, the dream in their mind and don’t have the lot so we help them find the location and start from there," said Mika.

"We're really telling the family's stories even more. Yes, it’s about the construction. It’s about the design process, but it’s about why they need the home in 100 days or less and that’s what we’re super excited to show off in season 3," said Brian.

The couple was also recently crowned winners of HGTV's competition series, "Rock the Block" in April. The couple won after having the home with the highest appraisal value.

"Four identical houses, all side by side, same block with the identical layout, identical budget. The team at the end of six weeks that can bring the most added value wins the whole thing," said Brian.

The couple said they are grateful for their success and they love showing off the Tampa Bay community.

"We’re just super grateful on this ride that HGTV is taking us on. It’s kind of cool to take the community on the ride with us," said Brian.

The new season of "100 Day Dream Home" is expected to air in early 2022.

