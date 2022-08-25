Hernando County man sentenced to life in prison for alleged possession of child pornography

TAMPA, Fla. — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life in federal prison for alleged production, distribution and possession of child sex abuse material, according to the Department of Justice.

Aby Raul Rivera Torres was found guilty on May 23, 2022. The Department of Justice stated that he was an alleged member of a social media group that discussed and shared child sexual abuse material between members.

The FBI conducted a search at Torres's Spring Hill home on November 13, 2021, seizing his cellphone in the process. When law enforcement officers arrived, Torres was home alone with three minor children.

One alleged at a later time that Torres had sexually assaulted them. It is unknown if the other two minors were also victims of sexual assault.

After searching his cellphone, the FBI discovered around 667 images of child sex abuse material. According to the Department of Justine, Torres must forfeit any electronic devices used during the offense.

Torres had been released on bond by the State of Texas, where he was awaiting trial for alleged aggravated sexual abuse of a child, making a terroristic threat against a family member and multiple charges of possession of child pornography, at the time of his federal arrest.

In 2020, Torres moved to Tampa after he was released from state custody for alleged aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He is alleged to have committed the same offense against another minor who was in his care and custody during this time.