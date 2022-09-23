Heritage Elementary 3rd grade students get hands-on learning with chickens

One third-grade teacher at Heritage Elementary School in New Tampa is giving her kids a chance to learn through hands-on experiments.

Natalie Boze is using chickens to teach her students.

The project started last year with some eggs and watching them hatch.

"We had timed it out because it's supposed to take 28 days. So we had, you know, mapped it out on the calendar," Boze said. "This is the day we're putting them in the incubator. This is the day they're gonna hatch. And they actually started hatching the day before we thought they would. So there was a lot of excitement. They're hatching they're starting. So they were very excited about it."

Boze said kids all across the school were excited to see what happened, too.

She's going to continue the project in the spring, as well.