Here's how the Latino community is celebrating Dia De Los Reyes

TAMPA, Fla. — Inside La Bahia Bakery is a cooking frenzy as the Puerto Rican bakery is catering an event to celebrate Dia De Los Reyes, also known as Three Kings Day.

"It follows the tradition of Matthew, which is the visit of the Magi to Christ," said Zuli Rodriguez as she took us through the kitchen.

La Bahia Bakery is catering an event for the holiday at Ana G. Mendez University Friday night, on the eve of the holiday, which comes 12 days after Christmas.

She lights up, sharing how she celebrated as a child, starting with collecting grass to leave for the camels that would come with the Three Kings.

"In the morning, we would see the camel eat all the grass and leave it all over the house. My mom would get mad, which was funny," Rodriguez said, smiling. "Then it was opening presents... it was almost like a second Christmas to us."

In Polk County, at Tu Plaza Market in Winter Haven, the oven is working overtime as staff prepares 1,000 cakes for the event called Roscas de Reyes. The cakes are similar to King Cakes during Mardi Gras, but the babies inside represent Baby Jesus.

Tu Plaza Market

Maribel Garrett is the Hispanic liaison for the City of Tampa. She said that though many in the Latino community celebrate the holiday, they do so in different ways.

"There are so many differences as to how we celebrate it, but ultimately, the meaning is still the same," Garrett said.

Knowing that the City of Tampa wants to celebrate together, the city will host the 2nd Annual Dia De Los Reyes event at Al Lopez Park on Saturday. There will be free food, toys for the kids, face painting, bounce houses, and even an appearance from the three kings themselves.

"The three kings, our friends from Busch Gardens, are going to be celebrating with us, and the wise men are going to be here for photo opportunities as well," Garrett added.

Garrett said Latinos are now the majority-minority in the City of Tampa, making up 26% of the population. It's why the city is invested in showcasing the culture through the holiday.

"We want to continue to celebrate all of those things that make us who we are as a city and celebrate who we are as Hispanics," she said. "So it's merging those two things, that's why we do it."

The event at Ana G. Mendez University is Friday night, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at their campus on W Waters Avenue. The first 100 families will also get free groceries.

The Dia De Los Reyes event hosted by the City of Tampa will be held on Saturday. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. at Al Lopez Park.

Both events are free and welcome to anyone to attend.

