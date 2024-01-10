Help available for people preparing for tax filing season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tax filing season kicks off at the end of the month, and help is on the way for people looking to file their own taxes. January 29 marks the first day the IRS will start accepting and processing 2023 returns.

April 15 is the deadline to file your taxes.

Help is available for people in Hillsborough County to make filing season a little easier this year.

“Now's the time to start getting your stuff together and that’s the hardest part really of doing taxes,” Lisa Leslie said.

Leslie is an extension agent at the University of Florida who helps people with their taxes in Hillsborough County. She said it is time to start gathering what you need, which is all your income statements, W2, and 1099’s. If you have dependents, you will need their social security numbers.

Filing status is based on whether you’re married. Leslie said you also need to determine if you’re taking the standard deduction.

Leslie is hosting four free webinars to help you get everything in order to file your own taxes.

“Think about doing your taxes yourself. You can do this. It’s not that hard. Taxes are not crazy. If you make a mistake, you can amend your return. You really don't have to be scared of taxes,” she said.

Leslie also said they have free online tax software available for people in Hillsborough County with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less. That software will help you file your own taxes for free.

Click here for the webinar series.