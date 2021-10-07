Watch
Heart Gallery of Tampa teams up with 60 local businesses to help foster children find forever homes

QR codes help users learn about kids, nonprofit
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:05 AM, Oct 07, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The Heart Gallery of Tampa is teaming up with 60 businesses across Hillsborough County to help older foster children find forever homes.

The innovative nonprofit — which uses gorgeous photography from volunteer artists to promote the adoption program, which specializes in older children, children with special needs, and more — will display information on 60 kids at 60 different locations, including Buddy Brew Coffee.

The gorgeous photos at each location will feature a QR Code that provides users with more information on the Heart Gallery of Tampa and its children.
For more information on the Heart Gallery of Tampa, go here.

