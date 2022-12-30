Health professionals see gym memberships skyrocket in the New Year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — "Lose weight" and "get in shape" are among the most popular New Year's resolutions every year.

In 2023, health professionals are warning people to take things slow as they work to reach their fitness resolutions.

John Cwik with Crunch Fitness in Tampa said they see membership sales skyrocket this time of year.

“We get a lot of people that start their first month really motivated, really excited," Cwik said. "They go 120%, and basically what happens is they overwhelm themselves, and they don’t really stick with it long-term."

Health professionals said that starting too strong can lead to burnout or injuries. Cwik suggested giving yourself several small attainable goals to work towards.

“Baby steps! Make sure you’re doing things the right way and make sure that you’re doing things that align with your goal but keeping you safe,” he said.

Safety is key in the gym. Cwik said to focus on form and don't be afraid to ask for help.

Brooke Sobh is a registered dietician in Tampa. She also weighed in on the healthy eating resolutions.

“You don’t want an all-or-nothing approach or think you have this perfectly set up diet and then follow that every day because life happens,” Sobh said.

She added that when people are too restrictive with foods, it leads to frustration and burnout.

“When people give up on their diets, they do so because they cut out their favorite foods or make unrealistic goals,” Sobh said.

She suggested following the 80-20 rule. 80% of the time, following healthy habits and 20% enjoying what you eat.

Sobh explained a balanced plate is one-fourth protein, one-fourth carbs, and one-half vegetables.

Both Cwik and Sobh said to celebrate the little wins and be kind to yourself as you work to reach your New Year's resolutions.