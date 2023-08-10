Health advisory issued for more Hillsborough beaches due to high bacteria levels

TAMPA, Fla. — Due to high bacteria levels, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued a public health advisory for more beaches.

The health department said the advisory now includes Cypress Point and Picnic Island in addition to Ben T. Davis and Simmons Park beaches. The advisory for Bahia has been lifted.

They stated samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, indicating fecal pollution. Fecal pollution may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.

The beach will be re-sampled in a week, and swimming is not recommended.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher, set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The health department has tested coastal beach water quality at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000 and weekly since August 2002 through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

Health officials said enterococci bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

Click here for more information on the samples taken at beaches across Hillsborough County or their levels of enterococci bacteria.