HCSO warns public of attorney scam targeting elderly people

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A scam targeting elderly people has been circulating throughout Hillsborough County, and several people have already fallen victim to it.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) sent out a warning Friday that scammers are calling residents, claiming to be attorneys who are requesting large amounts of money.

On April 13, one scammer called a 76-year-old victim to tell them that their grandson was in jail and needed money for bail.

The suspect then told the victim to withdraw $18,000, stating that a courier would stop by their house to retrieve it. After the victim complied, the scammer collected the money from their house and left.

A second victim reported a similar incident that occurred on the same night.

“These criminals are preying on the elders in our community,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “In several cases, these individuals have told the victims that their relative has been in an accident and that they need cash to avoid jail time. Unfortunately, the victims are so worried about their relatives that they fall victim to the scam.”

HCSO said the suspect drives a two-door black Ford pickup truck with 35" tires.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of these crimes should contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.