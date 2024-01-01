Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

HCSO: Shooting at Wimauma gas station leaves 1 in critical condition

police lights.png
WFTS
police lights.png
Posted at 10:31 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 22:31:41-05

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Wimauma gas station that left one person in critical condition.

Sunday night, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a BP gas station located on State Road 674.

When they arrived, they found one man and one woman, both with gunshot wounds.

The man was life-flighted to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. The woman was also taken to TGH in non-critical condition.

Police believe that both people know each other.

No arrests have currently been made.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.