HCSO: Shooting at Wimauma gas station leaves 1 in critical condition

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Wimauma gas station that left one person in critical condition.

Sunday night, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a BP gas station located on State Road 674.

When they arrived, they found one man and one woman, both with gunshot wounds.

The man was life-flighted to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. The woman was also taken to TGH in non-critical condition.

Police believe that both people know each other.

No arrests have currently been made.

