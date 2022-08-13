HCSO searching for 3 suspects in Circle K gas station robbery

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is searching for three suspects who they believe robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning.

HCSO said the three suspects were wearing hoodies and face coverings when they ran into the Circle K gas station on 5299 Ehrlich Road in Tampa. Detectives said one suspect was carrying a sharp object and pointed it at the clerk, while the other two suspects loaded up trash cans and a red container with tobacco products.

In the video below, the suspects can be seen getting repeatedly hitting the clerk. Officials said all three suspects left in an unknown direction.

"It is sickening to see these crooks take advantage of a business, and harm a clerk who's just trying to make an honest living," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect involved is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).