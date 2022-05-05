VIDEO: Surveillance shows deadly Town 'n' Country shooting in April

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released dramatic surveillance video Thursday from a fatal shooting that took place in April.

In the newly released video, three suspects could be seen shooting at the victim's parked car before getting inside a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and taking off.

HCSO releases video of Town 'n' Country fatal shooting

According to HCSO, the shooting, which resulted in the death of a man whose identity has not been released, occurred on Saturday, April 23 just outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath in Town 'n' Country.

HCSO said they need the public's help in their search for the three shooting suspects and the driver of the SUV, which is a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Those interested in reporting and sharing information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).