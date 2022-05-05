Watch
VIDEO: Surveillance shows deadly Town 'n' Country shooting in April

Deputies still searching for 3 suspects, driver of SUV
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released surveillance video Thursday from a fatal shooting that took place in April.
May 05, 2022
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released dramatic surveillance video Thursday from a fatal shooting that took place in April.

In the newly released video, three suspects could be seen shooting at the victim's parked car before getting inside a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and taking off.

HCSO releases video of Town 'n' Country fatal shooting

According to HCSO, the shooting, which resulted in the death of a man whose identity has not been released, occurred on Saturday, April 23 just outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath in Town 'n' Country.

HCSO said they need the public's help in their search for the three shooting suspects and the driver of the SUV, which is a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

town-n-country-fatal-shooting-video-jeep--HCSO.jpg

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Those interested in reporting and sharing information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

