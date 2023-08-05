HCSO: Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run, vehicle and driver located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has located the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning that killed a pedestrian.

HCSO said a pedestrian was walking eastbound along the inside lane of West Waters Avenue between Royal Sand Circle and Hanley Road when a witness who almost hit the victim told deputies he heard the pedestrian get hit and described the suspect vehicle as a white Ford work van.

Surveillance video from a nearby street camera captured the moment when the van fled eastbound on West Waters Avenue with front-end damage.

HCSO

Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital-Main with life-threatening injuries and died there late Saturday night.

The vehicle, a white Ford work van, was located in the 8000 block of Bay Bridge Court in Tampa.

Deputies said the driver claimed he hit something but thought it was an animal. He also said he did return to the scene but did not see anything. Detectives are studying surveillance cameras in the area to confirm what he said was true.

The driver is currently not facing any charges.