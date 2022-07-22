Watch Now
HCSO needs help identifying suspects who shot firearms in Tampa neighborhood

Posted at 6:01 AM, Jul 22, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked the public for their help in identifying suspects who shot their firearms in a Tampa neighborhood last week.

HCSO said on Thursday, July 14, the shooting suspects drove on Pinehurst Circle at a high rate of speed before coming to a stop and shooting their firearms.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured during the incident," HCSO said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the cars pictured below is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

