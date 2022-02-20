Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

HCSO needs help identifying man caught on camera stealing gold necklace from Kay Jewelers in Brandon

Man stole 10-karat gold necklace on Feb. 3
items.[0].image.alt
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Kay-Jewelers-robber-HCSO.jpg
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 10:50:23-05

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a robber caught on camera.

According to HCSO, the robbery took place on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Kay Jewelers located at the Brandon Town Center Mall.

HCSO said a man walked into the Kay Jewelers and asked to see a 10-karat gold necklace. After being handed the necklace, the man ran out of the store with it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who knows the man is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Kay-Jewelers-robber-HCSO.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!