HCSO: Motorcyclist dies after hitting patrol car

Posted at 5:57 AM, Dec 10, 2023
WIMAUMA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday night after he ran into a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, authorities said.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, a Hillsborough deputy had conducted a traffic stop just after 10 p.m. near U.S. Highway 301 and Ayersworth Glen Boulevard when the motorcyclist hit the marked vehicle.

Despite life-saving measures by the deputy and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue paramedics, he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

