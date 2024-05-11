HCSO: Man fatally shot in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. — A man was found shot and killed in Lithia on Friday, according to the Hillsborough County sheriff’s Office.

At 9:41 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of the shooting in the 5500 block of Kinglethill Drive.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Currently, detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was threat to the community.

More information will be released once its available, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

This is an active investigation.