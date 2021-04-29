HCSO launching online registration program to locate kids if they go missing

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is launching an online registration program to help quickly locate children if that they go missing.

According to the FBI, an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year in the United States. In those situations, it is critical to get information to law enforcement as quickly as possible.

Through the online registration program HCSO K.ID (Kid Identification), parents and legal guardians will be able to register their child’s information with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. A photo of the child is required, along with a detailed physical description of the child.

Once the initial application is approved, HCSO will provide the parents and guardians with a fingerprinting card to print out and bring to their nearest HCSO District Office. A deputy will take the child's fingerprints, providing the sole copy of those prints to the parent or guardian, who will then hold onto the fingerprint card and provide it to law enforcement in the event the child goes missing.

“Taking action now could save precious time in an emergency,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We hope this will be information we never need to use, but if a child is missing, deputies need immediate access to accurate details to help bring that child back home quickly and safely."

HCSO K.ID registration is open to anyone under 18, but fingerprinting may not be immediately available for children under two.

Parents are encouraged to update the child's description frequently to ensure that the information on file remains accurate.

HCSO K.ID is available in English and Spanish. You can register here.