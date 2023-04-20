HCSO Investigating Homicide in Tampa apartment community

After a shooting at a Tampa apartment building, one person was killed and another was injured.

Around 7:25 p.m., a 911 caller reported shots fired at the Palms at Sand Lake apartments, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, there were multiple victims at the scene.

One person was sent to AdventHealth with minor injuries. A second person was brought to Tampa General Hospital, where he later passed away.

This is an ongoing investigation, keep checking for updates.