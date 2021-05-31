Watch
HCSO investigating homicide in Riverview apartment complex parking lot

Posted at 8:27 AM, May 31, 2021
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night in Riverview.

At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, a resident at an apartment complex on the 10000 block of Zackary Circle saw a vehicle that had crashed into their vehicle in the apartment parking lot.

An adult male driver was found inside the vehicle with upper body trauma, deputies say. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, detectives believe the man was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex. No arrests have been made as of yet.

“While this does not appear to be a random act of violence, we are urging anyone who may have seen something related to this investigation to come forward,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Sharing a tip is as simple as calling HCSO at 813-247-8200 or reporting anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay."

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.

