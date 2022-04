BRANDON, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in Brandon near Heaven Sent Daycare Center; however, no children or staff were involved or injured in the shooting.

HCSO said the suspect in the shooting was shot and "has non-life-threatening injuries."

The deputy involved was not injured.

