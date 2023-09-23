HCSO investigating a homicide in Wimauma

Watch Now
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 23, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a call reporting one person was deceased after a domestic altercation.

According to HCSO, deputies found a man with upper-body trauma in the 3300 black of Sanchez Ranch Lane.

"It is sickening to see a domestic situation tragically escalate into a brutal murder," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The poor actions of one person have permanently and irreparably changed the lives of this family. Our hearts go out to the family during this time of unimaginable grief and loss." 

Authorities are currently looking for Osmin Castillo, 21, for his involvement in the cashew, police said.

If you know where Catillo is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

