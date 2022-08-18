HCSO investigates man with self-inflicted gunshot wound near Lennard High School

RUSKIN, Fla. — Lennard High School was in a shelter-in-place status Thursday afternoon as the sheriff's office investigated reports of an adult man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HCSO said there is no threat to students or school staff. The shelter-in-place ended shortly before 1 p.m. The sheriff's office said students are being released.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. HCSO said the self-inflicted wound may have taken place in the parking lot of the school.

The man is not believed to be a student, HCSO said. His current condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

