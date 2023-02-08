Watch Now
HCSO investigates apparent murder-suicide at Tampa apartment complex

Posted at 9:46 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 21:46:33-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a Tampa apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Around 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments in the 4700 block of W. Waters Avenue.

HCSO said deputies found two people dead with upper body trauma. Investigators are still working to learn the relationship of the two people and what lead to the shooting.

"Always remember, there is help available to anyone who is struggling on their own or needs to voice concerns about another individual," said Sheriff Chad Cronister.

HSCO believes this is an isolated incident and that no other residents were in any danger.

