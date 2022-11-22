HCSO: Gibsonton man arrested for threatening to bomb St. Joeseph's Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a man who threatened to burn down a local hospital Monday night.

On Monday, November 21, around 11:40 p.m., deputies said they received information that Glenn Schaeffer, 56, left his home in Gibsonton and was possibly armed with a pipe bomb or Molotov cocktails.

HCSO said patrol units found Schaeffer in his vehicle and made a traffic stop near US Highway 41 S and Pennsylvania Ave. Schaeffer refused to exit his vehicle and fled the traffic stop.

Deputies later found Schaeffer at his home, and he was taken into custody without incident. According to HCSO, when deputies searched his vehicle, they found two firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and bottles with unknown liquids. Schaeffer admitted to detectives that he was upset and was planning on igniting the liquid at St. Joseph's Hospital - South.

According to HCSO, Schaeffer also said the guns were for hospital security guards and anyone else who threatened him.

"Ensuring the safety of everyone in our community is a responsibility we all share," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend the family member in this case for reporting the suspect's threatening behavior and the swift actions of our deputies that thwarted the potential harm to others."

HCSO said Schaeffer is facing a charge of felony fleeing to elude. The investigation is still ongoing.