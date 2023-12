TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are working with Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a multi-vehicle accident involving three deaths on I-75 SB just north of the Selmon Expressway.

Several southbound lanes are blocked as authorities respond. Those lanes are being diverted to exit 254 (301 HW - Riverview exit).

Drivers are asked to be patient and use alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.