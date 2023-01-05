HCSO detention deputy arrested for selling edibles to inmates, Sheriff Chronister says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of an HCSO deputy detention on Thursday during a press conference.

Sheriff Chronister said that Terry Bradford, Jr., 25, was selling "cannabis-laced perishables," or edibles, to inmates at Falkenburg Road Jail. The Jail Intelligence Squad learned of the sales through a source, who stated that he had an order coming in on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Chronister stated that Bradford was bringing the perishables, along with "other contraband," and being compensated by inmates through CashApp. When Bradford walked into work on Jan. 4, officials located over a pound of cannabis-laced brownies he had individually packaged for sale.

Bradford allegedly pocketed a "few thousand dollars" from these transactions, but Chronister said that the investigation is still in the early stages, so the extent of the profits is unknown. He also said that they're unsure right now if other deputies are involved.

The sheriff said they are trying to mitigate the problem by introducing a new food contractor who provides hot and healthy meals to employees who are unable to leave during their 12-hour shifts. However, employees must still be allowed to bring in their own food due to dietary restrictions, as well as medications.

Bradford was fired during the investigation. He was with HCSO for a year and a half, having worked for the Florida Department of Corrections in Zephyrhills.

He's facing charges of introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.

Chronister also noted that it's likely inmates involved could receive additional charges, but it is still unknown at this time who all was involved.

Watch the full press conference below.