HCSO deputy released from hospital after fentanyl exposure

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating the moments that led to a deputy's hospitalization after he was exposed to fentanyl on Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Deputy Ismael Contreras, 25, was conducting a routine search at the Falkenburg Road Jail (FRJ) when he was exposed to a powdery substance in an inmate’s bunk area.

Contreras quickly sealed the powder in a rubber glove in an attempt to minimize his exposure to the substance. However, within minutes, he felt the substance's adverse effects.

He alerted FRJ deputies to come to his aid and nearly passed out due to the effects of the substance, which tested positive for fentanyl. Another HCSO team member gave two doses of Narcan to Contreras.

Contreras was then rushed to Tampa General Hospital and discharged around 10:30 p.m. after recovering. He returned to work the next day.

"This scary situation is one that no deputy should ever have to endure," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our team remains committed to eliminating illegal drugs in our detention facilities. HCSO commends Deputy Contreras' dedication to his craft and ambition to return to work quickly after such a terrifying incident."

The inmates involved in this incident have been moved to confinement.