HCSO deputy helps deliver baby on highway shoulder in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A deputy helped successfully deliver a baby after a panicked driver approached him in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) reported that on April 30, a driver approached Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones along the shoulder of Highway 60. When he informed Jones that his wife was about to give birth, Jones immediately called for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Shortly after, he assisted the mother in delivering her baby on the side of the road, providing "constant encouragement and emotional support" while using his training to ensure a safe delivery.

A healthy baby girl was born minutes later. She was transferred with her mother to a nearby hospital by HCFR once they arrived for further care and evaluation.

"I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones's quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands."

Watch video of the delivery below.