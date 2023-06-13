HCSO aviation team catches 4 suspects in attempted home invasion in Sun City

SUN CITY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said its aviation team caught four suspects in an attempted home invasion in Sun City on Saturday.

HCSO Aviation units, while conducting routine surveillance, detected a suspicious vehicle in the Cypress Creek neighborhood with subjects approaching a residence on Miller Creek Drive. Two subjects threw a brick at the door and crouched at the corners of the residence, waiting for someone to exit. While that was happening, one person served as a lookout at a home across the street while one stayed in the car.

"You see the car stop, two people get out of the backseat, run up to the front door, throw a brick and hide around the corner, kind of in an ambush position," said Phil Martello, Assistant Chief Communications Officer with the Public Affairs Office of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

When no one answered, the subjects fled, committing multiple traffic violations while leaving the area.

"In this particular case, it seems like they were throwing a brick trying to startle someone inside. This family is at home, they have kids and they’re scared but they checked their ring camera. They notice no one is at my front door, but I did just hear this huge thud. It’s 2 a.m. in the morning. I’m not going to go out outside and see what’s going on," said Martello.

Patrol units initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply. The vehicle struck a curb and all four suspects ran away.

During the pursuit, the deputies said the subjects discarded three firearms. Deputies recovered firearms, including a Glock 20 with a round in the chamber and two Glock 22s. The sheriff's office also located firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.

"The proactive observations made by our patrol and aviation units prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The recovery of multiple firearms further emphasizes our prioritization of the safety and well-being of our community."

According to HCSO, the four suspects arrested have been identified as Kenyatta James Stephens, 19, Javion Malik Stephens, 18, Kaiymon Jaheim Stephens, 20, and 21-year-old Gregory Valentino Milledge.

The suspects are facing numerous charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, throwing a deadly missile, and resisting without violence.

"No true indication as to why this house, why they targeted this house, and what their goal was that night," said Martello.