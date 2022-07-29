HCSO asks for help identifying 2 vehicles possible involved in fatal hit-and-run

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two vehicles that might have been involved in a hit-and-run that left one person dead in Temple Terrace in June.

The victim, a pedestrian, was hit just after 5 a.m. on Morris Bridge Road near the intersection of Tampa Oaks Boulevard on June 27. After the crash, HCSO said the driver drove away.

The victim was then hit by another vehicle at some point in time, HCSO said.

Eventually, another driver saw the victim's body and called 911.

On Friday, authorities released descriptions of the two vehicles that may have been involved.

The first is described as a dark-colored SUV which was traveling northbound on Morris Bridge Road. The shape resembles a Jeep Wrangler, HCSO said, and it should have headlights that are rectangular and glass.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The second vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan, possibly white or silver, which was also traveling northbound. The shape resembles a Lincoln Town car or a Cadillac Brougham. The rear of that vehicle has a high mount stop light, which HCSO said was required after 1986. It will also have headlines that are rectangular and glass.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize these vehicles or have any information about the crash, you are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).