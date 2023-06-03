HCSO: 1 person dead after shooting in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a shooting on the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to HCSO, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

"Our dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to investigate every lead to solve this senseless act of violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please contact us immediately. Any detail could be helpful."

There is no threat to the public, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.