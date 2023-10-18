'Haunted' Tampa Theatre offering ghost tours, scary movies throughout October

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you heard of the man in seat 308? What about Fink Finley? Well, you just might be able to meet them... or their ghosts.

To celebrate Halloween, the Tampa Theatre is offering ghost tours now until Oct. 31.

Employees at the self-proclaimed "most haunted building in town" will take guests from the balcony to backstage, sharing stories of the theatre's supernatural inhabitants.

Vice president and director of marketing and community relations Jill Witecki said the theatre, which was built in October 1926, is "absolutely" haunted.

"People have had experiences in this building for years. Our first newspaper article that talks about the ghosts is 1976," Witecki said. "So we have been haunted for a long time, and we're haunted all year long, but this is the time of year people wanna talk about it."

Tours are 90 minutes long and start in the lobby, with doors opening 15 minutes beforehand. Guests should be aware that they will be climbing stairs and standing for extended periods of time, so plan accordingly.

Tickets are $15 and free for Tampa Theatre members. For more information, click here.

And if you want even more haunts, see scary movie classics like "The Shining" and "Interview With a Vampire" while rubbing elbows with ghostly patrons during the theatre's "A Nightmare on Franklin Street" series, which runs now until Oct. 31. Find tickets and showtimes here.