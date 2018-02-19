HART makes changes to some bus routes to reduce wait times and provide faster connections

Months after cutting ten percent of their routes, HART announced Monday they are making service changes effective this weekend to reduce wait times and provide faster connections.

HART tells us many of these changes were because of rider feedback and a comprehensive study they did to provide faster travel times.

ROUTES WITH INCREASED FREQUENCY IMPROVEMENTS:

• Route 6 will expand weekday service to every 15 minutes

• Route 34 will arrive every 15 minutes for weekday service and every 30 minutes for Sunday service

• Route 35 will increase frequency to 30 minutes for weekday service

• Route 46 will change to 30 minutes for weekday service



ROUTES WITH ITINERARY CHANGES:

• Westbound Route 15 and 32 will stop at the bus stop at the International Plaza parking lot

• Southbound Route 19 will resume its service to Tampa General Hospital

• Route 19A, the shuttle to Tampa General Hospital, will be discontinued

• Route 20X will be extended to serve MacDill Air Force Base

• Northwest Transfer Center to Tampa International Airport (TPA) segment of Route

60LX will now be designated Route 35

• Route 46 will not serve Oakfield Drive and will remain on Brandon Boulevard

• HARTFlex Brandon will turn onto Parsons Avenue, rather than Vonderburg Drive



ROUTES WITH SCHEDULE CHANGES:

• Weekday service time changes for Routes 6, 20X, 24LX and 51LX will have minor

time changes during weekday service

• Route 33 and 36 will have minor time changes during weekend service.