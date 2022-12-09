Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks teams up with Attorney General for child safety initiative

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is joining forces with Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody to help launch the Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program.

Brooks, Moody, and different law enforcement agencies made the announcement at One Buc Place in Tampa Friday.

According to the Attorney General, Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards that are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed.

"In an urgent situation, these kits will help law enforcement quickly find children," said Moody.

Derrick Brooks is very involved with the Tampa Bay community, with many programs focused on helping local children.

"Our efforts over the years through coaches such as coach Bowden and even as recently as coach Dungy, staying connected to the game of football, and really childhood safety, is obviously in the environment that I am excited to serve," said Brooks.

Approximately 250,000 kits will be provided to all Florida school districts for distribution to public, private and charter schools for the parents of kindergarten students.

"The idea for any parent, myself included, that a child may go missing is unthinkable," said Moody. "But it's something that happens, in our society, in this nation, and we want parents to be prepared."