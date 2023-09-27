Guitar-playing, Beetle-driving "sweet boy" remembered in vigil after rail crossing crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Displayed front and center at the vigil for Jakub Lopez were some of the things the high schooler loved: his turquoise-colored electric guitar, skateboard, and beloved Volkswagen Beetle.

“He got close to fixing it up all the way. He just had one thing left: the radio,” smiled Jaancarlos Zavala, who attended Plant City High School and called Jakub a friend.

Most importantly, Jakub loved the people gathered around the precious mementos: family members and friends like Zavala, trying to figure out how they’d go without the outgoing, friendly 17-year-old.

“Jakub was one of the best parts of going to school. He was an amazing friend. You can ask anyone,” Zavala said. “Sweet boy.”

Jakub was one of the six people killed in a horrifying Saturday night crash in Plant City. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an Escalade — in which Jakub was a passenger — was struck by a freight train at the rail crossing on Jim Lefler near US-92.

Along with Lopez, Enedelia Hernandez, 50; Alyssa Hernandez, 17; Aniella Hernandez, 22; and Julian Hernandez, 9, died at the scene.

Driver Jose Hernandez and family friend Guillermo Gama were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Jose was pronounced dead Sunday morning. Gama is still in the hospital and is expected to be the only survivor.

According to brother Julio “J.C.” Lopez, Jakob was friends with the others in the SUV, including Alyssa.

“I remember him telling me about it the first time he had a crush on her. So glad, you know, he wasn’t alone – and he’s not going to be alone,” he said.

J.C. finds solace in that and from knowing that his brother touched many lives and left a legacy in just 17 short years. The large crowd that gathered at the Tuesday night vigil made that clear.

Dozens of Jakob's middle and high school classmates showed up to grieve and share their memories. Employees from Chick-fil-A, where Jakob worked, also attended and spoke highly of the 17-year-old.

“He just spread so much joy,” remarked J.C. “I didn’t know he knew this many people.”

But it won't be easy to process the tragedy. J.C. says his guitar-playing, Bug-driving brother will forever be missed.

“He was everything. He was joy. He was love. He was always there for you — always there for you whenever you needed him, so I don’t know what I’m going to do without him anymore,” J.C. said.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Jakub’s family cover the expenses brought on by the tragedy. Another one has been created to help the Hernandez family.

A third fundraiser was launched to help Gama pay for the medical bills he incurred due to the crash.