Guests and owners of Chubby's share memories before closing its doors after 40 years

After 40 years, a Tampa staple is closing its doors. Chubby's Super Subs & Pizza, home of the steak bomb, is selling the business.

"I've been coming to Chubby's for, I don't know, probably 20 years... I always get the cheese steak! Chubby's favorite!" customer, Billy Weeks, said.

The owners told ABC Action News that it's time to hang up the apron.

WFTS

"Nobody's getting any younger, and it's a very family-owned business. We only have three employees and me, and my sister. Restaurant is a hard job," Michael Dickinson, the co-owner, explained.

Dickinson said the restaurant industry has been hit hard the last few years, and while the industry can be a labor of love, he said the cost of food supplies and trying to keep employees has been a constant struggle.

"You can't get pizza boxes. You can't get onions. You can't get peppers, and so that's a trip to restaurant depot every day to see if they get it in, or you go to Publix or Walmart or wherever you can get it. You know, that's hard, and trying to keep food costs under control because that's a lot too," Dickinson added.

He said there were a few heated discussions between his sister on whether to put the restaurant on the market, but after one day, it had a cash offer.

"I guess it's a sign it's time to do something else or take it a little bit easier. Maybe only work a 40-hour work week somewhere instead of an 80-hour work week somewhere."

Christi Omalley, co-owner, said while she's heartbroken this chapter is closing, she's forever grateful for the people they've met and the memories they've shared.

"We found Chubby's, and it was like our favorite place to eat. We would probably eat here two or three times a week between the subs, the pizza and the dinner," another customer added.

WFTS

Chubby's will close for good on Friday before a new owner takes over.

"I just want to thank everybody for supporting us and being here and continue on for the new and improved restaurant that's coming behind us," Omalley said.