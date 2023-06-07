Watch Now
Groundbreaking on affordable housing development in Tampa as thousands remain on waitlist

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla — The need for affordable housing is great in the Tampa Bay area. For several years, ABC Action News has reported on the need in the Price of Paradise series.

According to the Tampa Housing Authority, 15,000 people are currently waiting for affordable housing or for Section 8 vouchers to offset the cost of rising rents. It's a similar story across the bay; the St. Pete Housing Authority says 10,000 people are waiting there.

Construction will begin Wednesday on Casa Bel Mar, a new complex in South Tampa. It has 100 units, 75 of which will go to people waiting on the waitlist; 25 will go to people not on that list.

The units will be rented to those making 30-80% of the area median income. According to Fannie Mae's area income lookup tool, the median income is a little more than $82,000; 50% would be about $41,000.

Casa Bel Mar will have one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The entire project will cost $2.5 million. There will be a community center, library/tech lab, and fitness center. There will also be an area for adult literacy programs and employment assistance. The goal is to help people who live at Casa Bel Mar get better jobs and eventually move into home ownership.

The groundbreaking for Casa Bel Mar starts at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

