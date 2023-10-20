Graphicstudio at USF Tampa is the preferred printmaking shop of legendary artists

TAMPA, Fla. — At Graphicstudio, they print the legends.

Literally.

For 55 years, this atelier (or printmaking workshop) on the campus of USF Tampa has built an international reputation working with legendary artists such as Robert Mapplethorpe, Robert Rauschenberg, Ed Ruscha and many, many more.

The prints here don't get sold at Target.

Many of them wind up in museums.

"These are the best of the best," said Margaret Miller, director of USF's Institute for Research in Art. "They don't let anything out of here that isn't perfection."

Rauschenberg, the late pop art visionary, helped build Graphicstudio's reputation as their first rock star.

He will soon be celebrated with a major show at USF's Contemporary Art Museum.

